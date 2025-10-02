Stocks to Gain From Quantum Computing in 2025: MSFT, IBM, QBTS, IONQ

This year has seen quantum computing being pushed from lab interests toward practical deployments. Vendors and tech giants published official updates showing progress on error correction, larger qubit systems, hybrid quantum-classical stacks and new research centers aimed at real-world use.

Google reiterated its Willow roadmap and published research on error correction and scalable chips and NVIDIA NVDA launched a dedicated “Quantum Day” and announced an Accelerated Quantum Research Center to couple AI supercomputing with quantum research. Pure plays like Rigetti highlighted multi-chip systems and new commercial availability in their quarterly results. Together, these companies have sketched a year of measurable engineering advances and growing commercialization pathways.

Below are four stocks expected to gain from quantum computing in 2025.

Microsoft MSFT

Microsoft’s first-half 2025 quantum computing-based developments center on Majorana 1 and on partnerships to scale quantum hardware and control. Earlier this year, the company unveiled Majorana 1 as a breakthrough topological-qubit processor and a measurement/control approach intended to simplify qubit control and make very large qubit counts practical, positioning Microsoft to pursue a distinct, potentially more scalable hardware path than superconducting or trapped-ion approaches. Microsoft’s focus on developer toolchains and collaborations to accelerate scalable systems suggests the company is pushing both hardware differentiation and cloud integration as its path to commercial quantum advantage. For investors who prefer a diversified tech heavyweight’s exposure to quantum instead of startups, Microsoft’s official roadmap points to multi-front engagement.

IBM IBM

IBM in 2025 is pursuing a stepwise engineering route to fault-tolerant quantum computing that includes building a new IBM Quantum Data Center and an explicit roadmap toward large-scale, fault-tolerant machines. IBM also highlighted international System Two deployments, including a collaboration with RIKEN, along with continued Nighthawk-family hardware and software releases to expand circuit complexity, all signaling IBM’s investment in data-center-scale infrastructure, strategic partnerships and software stacks to support near-term commercial users and research collaborators.

As IBM has outlined, its current focus is on building industrial-scale, co-located classical–quantum platforms and ecosystems that enterprises and governments are likely to adopt first. The company’s 2025 outlook emphasizes steady platform expansion and strategic deployments rather than relying on a single near-term “killer app.”

D-Wave is currently emphasizing commercial traction, revenue growth and customer engagement for its quantum annealing and hybrid-solver offerings. In its last-reported second-quarter 2025 result, D-Wave reported stronger year-over-year revenue and rising cash balances. The company has also emphasized user conferences, including Qubits Japan and promoted product updates targeting hybrid workflows.

D-Wave continues to highlight its value proposition around already-usable optimization and hybrid solutions (rather than waiting for fault tolerance), pointing to commercial channels where enterprises can deploy quantum-enhanced workflows today. For investors seeking exposure to a vendor selling commercialized quantum services and software, D-Wave shows revenue momentum and active customer outreach.

IonQ IONQ

For IonQ, this year is marked by strong performance milestones and strategic technological advancements toward broader utility. Recently, the company announced new AQ performance milestones, surpassing its prior benchmarks and a quantum-Internet related advance converting trapped-ion photon emissions into telecom-band photons, enabling compatibility with existing fiber networks. These developments portray IonQ as pushing both raw system performance and practical networking/connectivity features that would make trapped-ion systems more interoperable with classical telecom infrastructure. IonQ appears focused on performance leadership and ecosystem expansion, two themes that, if realized, will support the company’s long-term commercial case.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.