Stocks on Fire Entering 4th of July Weekend

July 03, 2025 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Stocks soared into the Fourth of July holiday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq nabbing record closes. A comforting jobs report -- especially considering the lackluster private payrolls report yesterday -- fostered renewed optimism about a resilient U.S. economy. All three major indexes nabbed holiday-shortened weekly wins, while the small-cap Russell 3000 (RUT) broke into positive year-to-date territory. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) finished lower, and the 10-year Treasury yield remained elevated at 4.3%. 

There were no notable earnings reports today.

Best Of Q3

Weekly Gains for Oil, Gold

Oil prices fell today ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) and allies meeting on Sunday, with investors expecting output cuts. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 84 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $68.43  a barrel. For the week, oil eked out a gain.

Gold prices fell in response to the upbeat jobs report. August-dated gold futures shed 0.7% to settle at $3,336. For the week, the safe-haven asset gained more than 2%. 

