News & Insights

Markets
GOOGL

Stocks Fall as Tesla, Alphabet Step Up

July 23, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street was choppy today, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all turning lower at the close, even though all three indexes spent most of the session higher. Investors now look to Big Tech earnings tonight, with quarterly reports from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA) due out after the close. Elsewhere, the debut of Ether (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETF) and record high home prices drew headlines today, all while the energy sector extended its recent underperformance.  

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • These tech stocks have short squeeze potential. 
  • 3 homebuilding stocks that could get a cyclical boost. 
  • Plus, unpacking three important earnings reports today. 

closing summary july23

nyse nasdaq July23

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Mortgage delinquencies hit a six-month high today as well. (MarketWatch)
  2. Medline's initial public offering (IPO) is coming in 2025. (Bloomberg)
  3. Call traders toast Coca-Cola earnings.
  4. UPS stock a downgrade miss after earnings whiff.
  5. Defense stock forming an intriguing chart setup.

Earnings July23UVOL July23

Oil Prices Mired in a Global Slump

Oil prices extended their slump today, as demand concerns merged with global weakness. August-dated West Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $1.44, or 1.8%, to settle at $76.96 per barrel, the lowest settlement in six weeks.

Gold prices gained today, snapping a four-day losing streak. August-dated gold futures added 0.4%, to settle at $2,403.40 an ounce for the day. 

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
TSLA
SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.