Stocks Fall Sharply Amid Slew of Tariff Updates

March 06, 2025 — 04:32 pm EST

Yesterday's bounce was short-lived, as uncertainty surrounding global trade policy sent stocks reeling yet again. The latest of President Donald Trump's tariff updates included a tariff delay on goods under the USMCA trade agreement until April 2. In response, the three major indexes ended the day with triple-digit losses, with the Nasdaq slipping into correction territory. Notably, bank stocks are headed for their worst week since August, per the performance of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) and SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Marvell's lackluster outlook dragged chip stocks.
  • Macy's stock hit a 52-week low after soft guidance. 
  • Plus, behind MDB's pullback; ZS' post-earnings bounce; and more inflation data next week. 

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. In response to U.S. tariffs and an increase in military spending, the European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates once again. (The Wall Street Journal)
  2. U.S. mortgage rates marked their largest weekly drop since mid-September. (Bloomberg)
  3. MongoDB stock dropped over 20% today. 
  4. Cloud stock upgraded following beat-and-raise
  5. Inflation data and retail earnings coming next week

Oil Snaps Losing Streak

Oil prices rose on the day, snapping a four-day losing streak. The most active April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 5 cents, or 0.1%, to close at $66.36 a barrel. 

Gold futures inched lower today amid rising Treasury yields, settling at $2,926.60.

