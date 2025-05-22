Stocks & ETFs to Benefit From Trump's Stargate Project

In early January, President Donald Trump announced a $500 billion artificial infrastructure (AI) infrastructure initiative, spearheading a new company called Stargate. Stargate identified NVIDIA NVDA, Microsoft MSFT, and British chip designer Arm (ARM) as "key initial technology partners" to build U.S.-based data centers to power artificial intelligence advancements. OpenAI revealed that $100 billion would be deployed immediately, with up to $500 billion invested over the next four years.

U.S. Tech Giants Back UAE Stargate AI Data Center

Apart from NVIDIA, major American technology companies including Cisco, Oracle, and OpenAI are supporting the newly announced “UAE Stargate” artificial intelligence data center, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, as quoted on CNBC.

NVIDIA to Supply Cutting-Edge AI Hardware

NVIDIA will provide the latest Blackwell GB300 systems for the project, one source confirmed. The company, a global leader in AI chips, will be central to powering the new data center’s infrastructure.

The UAE Stargate initiative will also work in tandem with the U.S. Stargate AI infrastructure project, launched by President Donald Trump shortly after his second-term inauguration in January, the same source said.

Oracle and Cisco Join the Initiative

Oracle ORCL is also participating in UAE Stargate, with sources noting that co-founder Larry Ellison was present at the U.S. Stargate launch. Cisco CSCO, meanwhile, is contributing through executive-level support, including its president Jeetu Patel being present in the UAE, the CNBC article noted.

UAE Stargate to Be Built by G42 in Abu Dhabi

The UAE-based data center will be constructed in Abu Dhabi by Emirati firm G42, according to a statement from the U.S. Commerce Department. The site will be a massive 10-square-mile campus with a planned 5-gigawatt capacity. The first phase will include a 1-gigawatt compute cluster, the Trump administration announced.

Saudi Arabia to Receive 18,000 NVIDIA AI Chips

In a related development, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced during the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh that the company would supply 18,000 Blackwell chips to Saudi firm Humain. These chips will be used in Saudi data centers totaling 500 megawatts. AMD will also be providing chips for the project, with Humain committing a staggering $10 billion in investment.

Stocks & ETFs to Win

Against this backdrop, below we highlight the stocks and their related ETFs that are likely to gain on the advancements of the Stargate project.

NVIDIA – Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF SHOC

Cisco – iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF IYZ

Oracle – Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF TRFK

Microsoft – iShares Global Tech ETF IXN

AMD – iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX

