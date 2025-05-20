Markets
Stocks Cool Off as Profit-Taking Weighs on Tech

May 20, 2025 — 04:26 pm EDT

May 20, 2025 — 04:26 pm EDT

Stocks dropped today as Wall Street succumbed to a bout of profit taking. The Dow shed 114 points for its first loss in four days, while the S&P 500 snapped its six-day win streak. The Nasdaq also finished lower amid a notable drop in semiconductor stocks, testing 19,000 at its session lows. Meanwhile, bond yields remain elevated, with the 10-year Treasury yield last seen at 4.48%. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • Sentiment shift could be bullish for the SPX. 
  • Signal says buy calls on this software stock.
  • Plus, Home Depot earnings; quantum breaks out; and an earnings report to know.

5 Things to Know Today

  1. China's fiscal revenue keeps slowing down. (Reuters)
  2. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is leaning toward one more rate cut. (CNBC)
  3. How did Home Depot handle the tariff overhang?
  4. Quantum computing took another huge leap forward.
  5. A lot to like about this retail stock ahead of earnings.

Oil Chops as Gold Extends Mini-Rally

Oil prices drifted lower today as well, with black gold churning amid unresolved Iran-U.S. and Russia-Ukraine negotiations. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped 13 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $62.56 per barrel. 

Gold gained as the recent market rally came to an end. June-dated gold futures gained 1.6% to finish at $3,284.60 per ounce on the day.

