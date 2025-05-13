Markets
UNH

Stocks Closed Mixed Despite Chip Rally, Soft Inflation Data

May 13, 2025 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Easing U.S.-China trade tensions and cooler inflation data fueled another round of risk-on buying today. The S&P 500 clawed back into positive territory for the year, while the Nasdaq popped on strength from chip stocks after Nvidia's (NVDA) deal with Saudi Arabia. The Dow lagged, however, closing 269 points lower after UnitedHealth Group's (UNH) CEO departure and suspended guidance. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • A contrarian case for Foot Locker stock's potential drop.
  • Our volatility tool is helping traders win right now.
  • Plus, UAA's earnings reaction; UNH's multi-year lows; and why HTZ crashed.

indexesmay13

nysemay13

5 Things to Know Today

  1. President Trump announced the removal of all sanctions on Syria. (CNBC)
  2. The House is set to publicly debate Trump's proposed tax legislation. (Reuters)
  3. Apparel retail stock popped after surprising Wall Street.
  4. More on UnitedHealth stock's five-year lows.
  5. Breaking down Hertz Global's first-quarter earnings.

earningsmay13

uvolmay13

Gold Bounces Back

Crude oil prices surged today, boosted by the U.S.-China tariff truce and a soft inflation reading. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $1.72, or 2.8%, to settle at $63.67 per barrel. 

Gold prices also rebounded, as bargain-hunters stepped in following Monday’s slide. Softer inflation data provided an added lift. June-dated gold futures rose 0.8% to finish near $3,254 per ounce.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.