Stocks Climb on Positive Corporate News

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.32%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.45%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.30%.

Stock indexes today are moving higher, with the Dow Jones Industrials posting a new all-time high. Positive corporate news is boosting stocks today, with Bank of America up more than +3% after reporting better-than-expected Q2 net interest income and forecasting Q4 net interest income above consensus. Also, Match Group is up more than +7% after Starboard Value said it has built a 6.6% stake in the company. In addition, UnitedHealth Group is up more than +4% after forecasting full-year adjusted EPS above consensus. Stock indexes extended their gains after US June retail sales rose more than expected, a sign the economy is holding up.

On the negative side for stocks, Charles Schwab is down more than -6% after reporting fewer-than-expected new accounts in Q2. Also, Morgan Stanley is down more than -1% after reporting below-consensus Q2 net revenue for its wealth management segment. In addition, energy stocks are under pressure as the price of WTI crude fell to a 3-week low.

US June retail sales were unchanged m/m, stronger than expectations of a -0.3% m/m decline. Also, June retail sales ex-autos rose +0.4% m/m, stronger than expectations of +0.1% m/m.

The US June import price index ex-petroleum unexpectedly rose +0.2% m/m versus expectations of a -0.2% m/m decline.

The markets are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 7% for the next FOMC meeting on July 30-31 and 100% for the following meeting on September 17-18.

Overseas stock markets today are mixed. The Euro Stoxx 50 is down -0.63%. China's Shanghai Composite closed up +0.08%. Japan's Nikkei Stock 225 Index closed up +0.20%.

Interest Rates

September 10-year T-notes (ZNU24) today are up +6 ticks. The 10-year T-note yield Is down by -2.1 bp at 4.208%. Sep T-notes today are mildly higher, garnering carryover support from rallies in European government bonds. T-notes fell back from their best levels on the stronger-than-expected US retail sales and import price reports, which were hawkish for Fed policy.

European government bond yields today are moving lower. The 10-year German bund yield fell to a 2-1/2 week low of 2.417% and is down -3.2 bp at 2.440%. The 10-year UK gilt yield fell to a 3-week low of 4.048% and is down -2.2 bp at 4.078%.

The German Jul ZEW survey expectations of economic growth fell -5.7 to a 4-month low of 41.8, stronger than expectations of 41.0.

Swaps are discounting the chances of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at 3% for the July 18 meeting and 81% for the September 12 meeting.

US Stock Movers

Bank of America (BAC) is up more than +3% after reporting Q2 net interest income of $13.86 billion, better than the consensus of $13.81 billion and forecasting Q4 net interest income of $14.50 billion, above the consensus of $14.33 billion.

Match Group (MTCH) is up more than +6% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after Starboard Value said it has built a 6.6% stake in the company.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is up more than +4% to lead gainers in the Dow Jones Industrials after forecasting full-year adjusted EPS of $27.50-$28.00, stronger than the consensus of $27.48.

DoorDash (DASH) is up more than +2% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100 after Wolfe Research initiated coverage on the stock with a recommendation of outperform and a price target of $130.

Epam Systems (EPAM) is up more than +4% after Jeffries upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

Datadog (DDOG) is up more than +1% after Mizuho Securities upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral with a price target of $155.

Cooper Cos (COO) is up more than +1% after Jeffries upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $115.

Energy producers are sliding today as the price of WTI crude is down more than -1% at a 3-week low. As a result, ConocoPhillips (COP), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Valero Energy (VLO), and Phillips 66 (PSX) are down more than -1%. Also, Chevron (CVX) is down more than -1% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) is down more than -7% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after reporting that it added 985,000 new accounts in Q2, below the consensus of 1.04 million.

Reddit (RDDT) is down more than -3% after Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to hold from buy.

Zscaler (ZS) is down more than -2% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100 after Mizuho Securities downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is down more than -1% after reporting Q2 wealth management net revenue of $6.79 billion, below the consensus of $6.86 billion.

Palantir (PLTR) is down more than -1% after Mizuho Securities downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral with a price target of $22.

Earnings Reports (7/16/2024)

Bank of America Corp (BAC), Charles Schwab Corp/The (SCHW), JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT), Morgan Stanley (MS), Omnicom Group Inc (OMC), PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC), Progressive Corp/The (PGR), State Street Corp (STT), UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH).

