Stocks to Buy: 3 Compounding Machines to Secure Your Financial Future

Buying stocks and holding onto them in the long run can lead you to financial security. You don’t have to pay special attention to price fluctuations or use technical analysis to find short-term opportunities. Investors who beat the market aren’t necessarily spending more time in their portfolios than day traders. It’s also common for investors to prioritize fundamental analysis for long-term performance. Thus, many investors are seeking compounding stocks to secure their futures.

Fundamental analysis focuses on a company’s earnings, growth opportunities, advantages over competitors, and other components of the underlying company. Stocks can compound if you just hold onto them instead of trying to time the market. Time in the market is often a better strategy than timing the market.

Investors can choose from many stocks, but some growth stocks are better than others. Knowing your risk tolerance and long-term financial goals can help you make better investments and steer away from speculative picks. Want a head start with some stock ideas to consider? These are some of the top stocks to buy for long-term gains.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been a top performer for several years. The global advertising leader is up by 34% year-to-date and has gained 231% over the past five years. Alphabet trades at a 29 P/E ratio and offers a 0.43% yield. Although the dividend yield is low, investors should expect Alphabet to maintain a double-digit dividend growth rate for several years.

The tech giant shook off early AI mishaps with a resounding first quarter. Revenue increased by 15% year-over-year to reach $80.5 billion. Net income jumped by 57% year-over-year and came to $23.7 billion. Alphabet secured a 29.4% net profit margin to close out the quarter.

While advertising is still the main revenue driver, Google Cloud is gaining market share. Google Cloud brought up $9.57 billion in revenue and netted $900 million in operating income. Alphabet continues to trim its workforce and seems to be following in Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) footsteps. That’s part of the reason profit margins and net income surged in the first quarter. You can see why this made our list of the top compounding stocks.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has more than doubled over the past five years and is already up by 32% year-to-date. The Magnificent Seven stock offers exposure to numerous verticals. The company’s online marketplace is the biggest draw and contributes to the majority of Amazon’s revenue. Sales from the marketplace helped Amazon report 13% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter. The company achieved double-digit growth rates for domestic and international sales.

Amazon is also positioning itself to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom. Rising revenue for Amazon Web Services demonstrates the company is gaining market share. AWS sales jumped by 17% year-over-year. Amazon saw big gains across several segments, such as streaming, groceries, and advertising.

Wall STreet analysts are bullish on Amazon stock and have rated it as a Strong Buy. The stock has a projected 12% upside based on the average price target. However, some analysts are more optimistic. The highest price target of $246 per share suggests that Amazon can gain an additional 24% from current levels. This is easily one of the top compounding stocks.

Cintas (CTAS)

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) has more than one million small businesses as its customers. The company offers business supplies and safety equipments which result in steady revenue for the company. Cintas has almost tripled over the past five years and is up by 19% year-to-date.

The company’s latest earnings report suggests that growth is still strong. Revenue increased by 9.9% year-over-year to reach $2.41 billion. Net income jumped by 22.0% year-over-year to reach $397.6 million. Cintas also offers a 0.77% yield and has maintained a double-digit dividend growth rate for several years. The firm recently hiked its dividend by 17.4% last year and will announce another dividend hike shortly.

Cintas is currently rated as a Moderate Buy. The highest price target of $765 per share suggests that the stock can gain an additional 9% from current levels. Cintas offers an impressive dividend growth rate and steady gains that have translated into happy long-term investors. If you are looking for compounding stocks, start here.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

On this date of publication, Marc Guberti held long positions in GOOG and AMZN. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Marc Guberti is a finance freelance writer at InvestorPlace.com who hosts the Breakthrough Success Podcast. He has contributed to several publications, including the U.S. News & World Report, Benzinga, and Joy Wallet.

