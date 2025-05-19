Stocks Brush Off Moody's Downgrade to Finish Higher

Stocks were a resilient bunch today, shaking off the Moody's downgrade to finish well off their session lows. The Dow jumped 137 points for a third-straight win, paring a triple-digit loss from the morning. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished just above breakeven, the former securing a six-day win streak. Despite Wall Street steadying, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its biggest single-session gain since April 21.

5 Things to Know Today

The Moody's downgrade sent mortgage rates back above 7% (CNBC) Foreign holdings of U.S. treasuries hit a record high in March. (Reuters) Airline stocks earn another analyst upgrade. Keep an eye on these other social media stocks. Novavax stock gets a much-needed shot in the arm.

There are no corporate earnings of note today.

Safe-Haven Assets Bounce Back

Oil prices finished marginally higher today, as stalled talks between the U.S. and Iran offset the Moody's downgrade. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $62.69 per barrel.

The credit downgrade was a boon for safe-haven assets today. June-dated gold futures gained 1.5% to finish at $3,223 per ounce on the day.

