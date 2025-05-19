Markets

Stocks Brush Off Moody's Downgrade to Finish Higher

May 19, 2025 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Stocks were a resilient bunch today, shaking off the Moody's downgrade to finish well off their session lows. The Dow jumped 137 points for a third-straight win, paring a triple-digit loss from the morning. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished just above breakeven, the former securing a six-day win streak. Despite Wall Street steadying, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its biggest single-session gain since April 21. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • Analyst: social media stock facing AI headwinds.
  • Call traders unfazed by struggling SMCI.
  • Plus, airlines upgraded; a social media stock roundup; and the best stock today.

indexesmay19

nysemay19

5 Things to Know Today

  1. The Moody's downgrade sent mortgage rates back above 7% (CNBC)
  2. Foreign holdings of U.S. treasuries hit a record high in March. (Reuters)
  3. Airline stocks earn another analyst upgrade.
  4. Keep an eye on these other social media stocks.
  5. Novavax stock gets a much-needed shot in the arm.

There are no corporate earnings of note today.

uvolmay19

Safe-Haven Assets Bounce Back

Oil prices finished marginally higher today, as stalled talks between the U.S. and Iran offset the Moody's downgrade. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $62.69 per barrel. 

The credit downgrade was a boon for safe-haven assets today. June-dated gold futures gained 1.5% to finish at $3,223 per ounce on the day.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.