Stocks Brush Off Inflation Data, Trade Optimism

June 11, 2025 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Despite this morning's soft inflation data and a preliminary U.S.-China trade agreement, the major indexes reversed their midday gains. The Nasdaq dropped 99 points, snapping its three-day win streak alongside the S&P 500, while the Dow finished flat. Though the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) earlier hit its lowest level since February, it finished the day with only its third daily gain in two weeks. 

  • 3 defense stocks in focus amid Pentagon buzz.
  • Sunrun stock sinks on Jefferies downgrade. 
  1. A quick breakdown of the U.S. tariffs on China(MarketWatch)
  2. The U.S. is preparing a partial evacuation of its embassy in Iraq due to security risk. (Reuters)
  3. S&P 500 flashing short-term V-bottom signal
  4. GitLab stock hit with price-target cuts after disappointing guidance. 
  5. Chewy stock suffers worst day in over two years. 
 

Oil Jumps Nearly 5% Amid Iraq Tensions

Oil prices rose amid escalation tensions in Iraq. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $3.17, or 4.88%, to settle at $68.15 per barrel. 

Gold inched higher after inflation data. August-dated gold futures rose just 30 cents to settle at $3,343.70 per ounce.

Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
