Stocks Bounce Back; S&P 500 Reclaims 6K

Wall Street's midday momentum carried into the close, with all three major indexes closing near their session highs despite ongoing trade tensions. Investors also monitored earnings from multiple Big Tech firms, as well as fresh jobs openings data. The Dow and Nasdaq both finished with triple-digit wins, while the S&P 500 reclaimed the psychologically significant 6,000 level.

Gold Scores Another Record High

Oil futures reversed earlier gains today, after the U.S. imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports. Adding to the pressure, Beijing retaliated with its own levies. March-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 46 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $72.70 per barrel.

Another day, another all-time high for gold prices. Bullion hit an intraday high of $2,845.14, as investors sought the safe-haven asset in response to all the tariff news. The contract for February delivery was last seen trading 0.6% higher at $2,8873.70 an ounce.

