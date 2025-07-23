Stocks Bounce Back; All Three Major Indexes Log Record Closes

Stocks earned wins across the board today for the first time in roughly a week. The big story was the Dow, which added 507 points for a second-straight triple-digit pop and a record close. It was also the blue-chip index's best single-session gain since May 27.
Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored record settlements of their own, too, as trade deal tailwinds picked up, with the Financial Times reporting the European Union (EU) and U.S. are nearing a 15% tariff agreement. Right on cue, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), logged its lowest close since Feb. 19.
Commodities Cool as Tariff Deadline Looms
Oil prices turned in a fourth-straight loss, as black gold chops lower ahead of the Aug. 1 tariff deadline. September-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gave back six cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $65.25 per barrel.
Gold prices also suffered, as investor optimism dulled demand for safe-haven assets. August-dated gold futures shed 1.4% to settle at $3,396.90.
