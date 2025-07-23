Stocks Bounce Back; All Three Major Indexes Log Record Closes

Stocks earned wins across the board today for the first time in roughly a week. The big story was the Dow, which added 507 points for a second-straight triple-digit pop and a record close. It was also the blue-chip index's best single-session gain since May 27.

Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored record settlements of their own, too, as trade deal tailwinds picked up, with the Financial Times reporting the European Union (EU) and U.S. are nearing a 15% tariff agreement. Right on cue, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), logged its lowest close since Feb. 19.

5 Things to Know Today

Commodities Cool as Tariff Deadline Looms

Oil prices turned in a fourth-straight loss, as black gold chops lower ahead of the Aug. 1 tariff deadline. September-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gave back six cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $65.25 per barrel.

Gold prices also suffered, as investor optimism dulled demand for safe-haven assets. August-dated gold futures shed 1.4% to settle at $3,396.90.

