Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $36.59 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $33.27 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $117.64 million from $111.17 million last year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.59 Mln. vs. $33.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.24 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $117.64 Mln vs. $111.17 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.