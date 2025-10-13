Stock Splits Ahead? 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Keep on Your Radar

Key Points

ASML's share price is high enough to lead to a fifth stock split in the company's history.

Meta Platforms has never conducted a stock split, but one could be on the minds of its board now.

AppLovin's stock, revenue, and profits are growing fast enough to make a stock split a real possibility.

Imagine having a pizza delivered to your house that has four large slices. But you have eight people watching a football game who are hungry. What's the easiest solution? Cut each of the four slices in half. Voila -- you now have eight slices. It's still the same amount of pizza, but now more people get to eat.

That's the general idea of stock splits. When share prices become too high, some investors might be left out of the party. Splitting the share prices allows them to buy at a more affordable price. Nothing changes fundamentally with the company. However, stock splits can sometimes provide nice catalysts.

With that in mind, there are several stock-split candidates on the market today. Here are three artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to especially keep on your radar.

1. ASML Holding

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is arguably the AI stock most poised for a stock split. The Dutch semiconductor fabrication equipment provider's share price isn't too far away from $1,000. That's a lofty level that could make a split attractive.

A stock split wouldn't be new to ASML, either. The company has conducted five of them in the past. Its most recent one, though, was a reverse stock split in 2012. ASML issued 77 shares for every 100 existing shares. A forward stock split could be on the way in the not-too-distant future, although management hasn't stated that one is forthcoming.

It's even more likely that ASML's board reduces the number of outstanding shares. The company stated in its second-quarter investor presentation that it expects to "return significant amounts of cash to our shareholders" through increased dividends and stock buybacks.

I suspect that ASML's share price will continue to grow briskly if a stock split isn't on the horizon. The semiconductor industry could generate over $1 trillion in revenue by 2030. ASML believes that lithography equipment innovations will be required to make AI chips that use less power and are more cost-effective. No company is in a better position to deliver those innovations than ASML.

2. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has never conducted a stock split. However, its stock hasn't risen above $700 until this year. I wouldn't be surprised if the idea of a split hasn't entered the minds of some of the company's directors.

The pressure for a stock split could increase if Meta's momentum continues. Can its share price keep soaring? I think so, barring a major stock market correction that especially hurts high-flying AI leaders.

Meta's core business remains rock-solid. Its family of apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, attracted roughly 3.5 billion daily users in the second quarter of 2025. That's a lot of eyeballs that advertisers love to target.

The company is using AI to boost profits for its social media and messaging platforms. Meta is also a leader in AI glasses, which holds the potential to be a massive market over the next few years.

3. AppLovin

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) has been an especially big winner this year. Its tremendous gains have pushed the share price to around $600. That's potential stock-spit territory, in my view.

The company, which develops software and AI solutions for mobile advertising, analytics, and marketing, hasn't conducted any stock splits in the past. That isn't surprising, though, considering AppLovin's initial public offering occurred only a little over four years ago.

At the rate AppLovin is growing, its share price could increase enough to make a stock split much more likely. The company reported 77% year-over-year revenue growth in its latest quarter. Earnings skyrocketed 164%.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle, though, is valuation. AppLovin's forward price-to-earnings ratio is 50.5. A lot of growth is already baked into the share price.

Keith Speights has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

