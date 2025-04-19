Stock-Split Watch: Is Palantir Technologies Next?

Many businesses saw their share prices collapse in early 2025. But not Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). Palantir stock has risen by nearly 30% this year, with analysts very bullish on the company's prospects for both 2025 and 2026.

With Palantir's stock price hovering around the $100 mark for the second time in its history, could a stock split be in store this year?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Will Palantir Technologies conduct a stock split in 2025?

Since going public in 2020, Palantir has never conducted a stock split. That has helped its stock price zoom from under $10 five years ago to roughly $100 today.

But the price of a single share doesn't tell you much about a company's prospects. Stock splits demonstrate this reality well. If Palantir conducted a 10-for-1 stock split tomorrow, it would bring the share price down to around $10 apiece -- roughly where shares traded back in 2020. But did the stock really get any cheaper? The answer is no. If you multiply the new lower share price by the new higher share count, the resulting market cap remains the same.

While conducting a stock split might make shares look cheaper to a casual observer, a quick glance at some of Palantir's competitors like IBM and Snowflake suggests that a share split would be unnecessary.

Both IBM and Snowflake have higher absolute share prices than Palantir even though they both have lower market capitalizations. And in recent years, there has been a marked reduction in stock splits across companies of nearly every sector.

In combination, there's little reason to expect a stock split from Palantir in 2025. It wouldn't make shares any cheaper on paper versus primary competitors, and many businesses have avoided conducting stock splits this decade, even as their stock prices soared. Even if management did decide to conduct a stock split, just know it would still have very minimal impact on the company's long-term intrinsic value.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,747!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,041!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 792% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines, Palantir Technologies, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.