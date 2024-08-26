Stock-Split Watch: 3 Top Stocks That Look Ready to Split

Stock splits attract a lot of attention among investors.

While they don't change the fundamentals of a stock, they do act as a signal from management that it expects the stock to keep moving higher. That's because stock splits represent milestones in a stock's growth, and they make the price of an individual share cheaper, making it more affordable for retail investors.

There's also some evidence that stocks outperform after a stock split, which may be due to the momentum from growth in the stock that led to the split and confidence from management that the stock will continue to move higher.

If you're looking for the next stock-split stocks, here are three that could be next.

1. Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the biggest online travel agency in the world, and it's never had a stock split in its history, though it did do a reverse split in 2003 when it was on the brink of bankruptcy after the dot-com bubble burst.

Since then, Booking shares have skyrocketed, and its share price is now approaching $4,000 a share, making it higher than any other U.S. stock except for homebuilder NVR and Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares.

CEO Glenn Fogel recently tamped down expectations of a stock split as many other high-priced stocks have split their shares. In an interview with Barron's, he responded to a question about a prospective stock split, saying, "I don't think I want that kind of investor."

Fogel's not alone in that sentiment. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also dismissed the concerns of short-term investors, insisting he was focused on the long term. However, Amazon eventually split its shares after Bezos passed the torch to current CEO Andy Jassy.

Despite Fogel's comment, a Booking stock split seems increasingly likely if the share price continues to rise.

2. AutoZone

AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) is also one of the most expensive stocks on the market on an individual share price basis, and, like Booking, it's been a longtime outperformer.

AutoZone and rival O'Reilly Automotive have long delivered outsize returns by adding new stores and serving a growing market for aftermarket auto parts, especially as the average age of a vehicle on the road is now greater than 12 years.

AutoZone stock now trades at more than $3,000 a share. The company hasn't split its stock since 1994 and since then, the stock is up by roughly 42,000%.

The auto parts stock has also gained steadily over the last five years during a volatile stock market, showing the strength of its recession-proof business model.

The company hasn't announced any plans for a stock split, but it would make sense to do one, especially since the stock seems well positioned to keep gaining.

3. MercadoLibre

Finally, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) also looks like a good candidate for a stock split. The Latin American e-commerce leader just crossed $2,000 a share, and like the other stock on the list, has been a consistent winner on the stock market.

MercadoLibre has grown over the years by expanding its business into a third-party marketplace, digital payments network, logistics service, and lending business.

While MercadoLibre seems to have been eligible for a stock split for a while based on its share price, which has been over $1,000 for most of the last five years, the company has never split its share price in its history, which goes back to its IPO in 2007.

MercadoLibre hasn't commented on a stock split, but it seems likely to happen if the stock keeps gaining. The company is still growing rapidly and margins are expanding, setting the stock up for more gains.

Don't be surprised to see MercadoLibre split its stock in the coming years, if not sooner.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has positions in Amazon and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Booking Holdings, MercadoLibre, and NVR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

