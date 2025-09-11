Stock Market Today: Warner Bros Discovery Soars on Paramount Skydance Bid Reports

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) soared 28.95% Tuesday to close at $16.15, marking one of its strongest single-day performances in recent years.Trading volume surged to nearly 296 million shares, about 4.8 times the 3-month average of 61.2 million.

The broader market also advanced. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) added 0.85% to 6,587.47, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) climbed 0.72% to 22,043.07.

Peers joined the rally. Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) rose 15.6% to $17.46 after being named as part of the potential deal, while Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) gained 1.1% to $117.08.

Reports today said Paramount Skydance is preparing a majority-cash bid for Warner Bros Discovery, backed by the Ellison family, though no formal offer has yet been submitted. A tie-up would combine Warner Bros Discovery's film, cable, and streaming assets with Paramount's studio operations and Paramount+, creating greater scale in content and distribution. Investors view the situation as compelling because a cash-heavy proposal could crystallize value for shareholders, while Ellison backing signals credible financing. At the same time, questions remain around deal structure, funding needs, and potential regulatory scrutiny. The next catalyst will be whether a formal proposal materializes and what terms it includes.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.