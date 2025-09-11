Stock Market Today: Tesla Jumps as EV Sector Sentiment Improves

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 6% Thursday to close at $368.81. Trading volume came in at 102.3 million shares, slightly above its three-month average of 89.7 million, reflecting somewhat heightened investor interest in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer's stock.

The broader market was positive, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) advancing 0.9% to 6,587.47 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gaining 0.7% to 22,043.07. Both indexes closed at record highs, lifting sentiment across growth stocks.

Among EV competitors, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) inched up 0.5% to $13.97, while Nio (NYSE: NIO) gained 6.1% to $6.07. Tesla's stronger advance may highlight investor preference for established leaders in the EV sector.

Industry data this week showed U.S. EV sales hitting record levels, even as Tesla's market share has slipped to multi-year lows amid intensifying competition from legacy automakers and lower-priced entrants. Investors appear to be looking past these challenges for now, focusing instead on robust overall EV demand and the company's scale advantage. Upcoming Q3 delivery numbers will be the next key test of whether momentum in Tesla shares can be sustained.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.