Stock Market Today: Stocks Pull Back on Tech Slide and Powell Commentary

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) dropped 0.55% to 6,656.92, while the Nasdaq Composite(NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slid by 0.95% to 22,573.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) fell by 0.19%, closing at 46,292.78. Major indexes eased from record levels as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank would take a measured approach to additional rate cuts.

Powell described policy as still "modestly restrictive" and reiterated that future moves would depend on inflation and growth data, cooling some of the enthusiasm that had driven equities higher in recent weeks.

Tech shares led the decline. Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) retreated after outlining plans to invest at least $100 billion in OpenAI, including the buildout of massive AI systems. The update, which had lifted shares earlier in the week, prompted profit-taking. By contrast, Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) gained after Uzbekistan Airways ordered up to 22 Dreamliner jets valued at more than $8 billion.

Investors now look ahead to fresh economic data for signals that could guide the Fed's pace of easing.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.