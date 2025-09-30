Stock Market Today: Snap Declines on Neutral Analyst Outlook

Markets
Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) closed at $7.71, down 8.21%. Trading spiked to about 260 million shares, roughly 3.4 times its three-month average of 77.46 million, as investors reacted to another cautious analyst view on the ad business.

Indexes finished higher. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 0.41% to 6,688.46, and the Nasdaq Composite(NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) added 0.30% to 22,660.01, even as social media lagged.

Among social peers, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) fell 1.21% to $734.38, while Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) declined 4.95% to $229.99.

Today's move followed Mizuho's Neutral rating and $9 price target, which flagged weak feedback from advertising channels. That stance joins a growing list of Neutral ratings across the sell side in recent weeks, keeping attention on whether ad trends can stabilize and improve. Separate reporting and recent coverage have also emphasized soft ad revenue and competitive pressure in social advertising, which continue to cloud near-term visibility. The combination helps explain the outsized volume and underperformance relative to the broader market.

