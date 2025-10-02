Stock Market Today: Rigetti Continues to Surge on $5.7M Quantum System Orders

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) closed at $35.40, up 18.59%. Trading volume reached 144 million shares, about 3 times its three-month average of 54 million. The stock hit an intraday high of $35.81, matching its 52-week peak.

U.S. markets moved higher. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) edged up 0.062% to 6,715.35, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 0.39% to 22,844.05, with select technology names helping indexes close in positive territory.

Among quantum peers, D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) advanced 13.97% to $29.21, while IONQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) rose 10.32% to $69.60.

Rigetti's surge was fueled by its September 30 announcement of purchase orders for two Novera quantum systems totaling about $5.7 million, underscoring progress in moving from research toward commercial deployment. This momentum follows earlier news from September 18, when Rigetti was awarded a three-year, $5.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory in collaboration with QphoX. Together, the developments have reinforced investor confidence in Rigetti's transition toward commercialization and driven sustained strength in the shares.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.