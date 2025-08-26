Stock Market Today: Rally Holds as Tech and Industrials Lead Gains, Fed Changes Loom

U.S. equity markets rose broadly on Tuesday as optimism over monetary policy, upbeat corporate news, and anticipation of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)'s earnings propelled gains. The S&P 500 added 0.41%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.44%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, collectively marching toward record territory.

Investors cheered Boeing (NYSE: BA) jumped 3.51% after Korean Air unveiled a massive $50 billion aircraft order, while EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) surged more than 70% after agreeing to sell $23 billion worth of spectrum licenses to AT&T. Nvidia edged higher ahead of its Wednesday earnings release, a key event for the AI- and tech-heavy indexes.

Despite President Trump's high-profile attempt to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook, markets shrugged off the disturbance, with attention remaining squarely on rate-cut prospects, as futures pricing indicated an 84% to 87% chance of a quarter-point cut. As long as earnings momentum and easing central-bank policy remain intact, the rally may extend further, though Nvidia's earnings and upcoming inflation data will be closely watched for signs of sustainability.

Looking ahead, all eyes turn to Nvidia's report and inflation indicators due later in the week, as traders weigh the outlook for Fed action amid ongoing geopolitical and policy developments.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.