Stock Market Today: Palantir Rises 2% Despite Insider Selling Concerns

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) climbed 2.33% to close at $160.84 on Monday. The stock traded between $154.57 and $162.13 during the session, with volume reaching 82 million shares, above its three-month average of 71.21 million. The company's market capitalization now stands at $385.21 billion. Shares remain well below their 52-week high of $189.46 but are up significantly from the year's low of $29.31.

Broader equity markets also finished in positive territory. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 26.62 points, or 0.41%, to 6,465.94, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) added 94.98 points, or 0.44%, to 21,544.27.

Peers in the software sector ended lower. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) slipped 0.17% to 194.35, while Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) dropped 1.61% to 126.31. The divergence highlights Palantir's relative strength compared with other cloud and data analytics firms.

The stock's rise came despite recent headlines highlighting insider selling and profit-taking. Barron's reported that CEO Alex Karp sold more than $60 million worth of shares, while Business Insider noted that Palantir has faced elevated short-seller interest and investor profit-taking since mid-August. Even so, today's above-average trading volume indicated ongoing investor demand.

Investors will be watching whether Palantir can sustain momentum in the face of insider sales and short-seller pressure, with upcoming earnings likely to serve as the next key catalyst.

Should you invest $1,000 in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $656,895!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Datadog, Palantir Technologies, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.