Stock Market Today: Nvidia Sets New Standard, Closes Above $4 Trillion Mark

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares climbed 0.7% on Thursday, July 10, to close at $164.10, outperforming the broader market and pushing the chipmaker over the $4 trillion market capitalization threshold at the close of trading. The stock traded between $161.63 and $164.49 throughout the session, and the close above $4 trillion added to its position as the largest public company globally.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also finished in positive territory, gaining 0.27% and 0.43% respectively. Nvidia's competitors posted stronger gains, with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) surging 4.2% to $144.16 following an HSBC analyst upgrading its rating to "buy" with a $200 price target based on strong momentum for its MI350 AI GPUs. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares rose 1.62% to $23.82, extending gains after a Citigroup price target increase and investor optimism around the company's restructuring efforts.

Nvidia traded on lighter-than-normal volume, with approximately 166 million shares changing hands compared to its 50-day average of about 215 million shares. The stock continues to show technical strength, trading above both its 50-day ($138.40) and 200-day ($130.92) moving averages.

Recent positive catalysts include OpenAI reaffirming its preference for Nvidia GPUs and reports of the company developing China-compliant Blackwell-based AI chips to navigate export controls. Goldman Sachs analysts initiated coverage with a "buy" rating and $185 price target, citing Nvidia's sustained leadership in AI compute.

