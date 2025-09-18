Stock Market Today: NVIDIA Rises After Announcing Strategic Intel Collaboration

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed at $176.24, up 3.49%. Trading volume reached 191.06 million shares, slightly above its three-month average of 174.199 million.

Markets broadly moved higher. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 0.48%, while the Nasdaq Composite(NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 0.94%, buoyed by large-cap tech gains.

Among chip makers, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) closed at $157.92, down 0.78%, while Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) surged to $30.57, up 22.77% following the collaboration news.

The gains followed news that NVIDIA will invest $5 billion in Intel and work together on new processors for data centers and personal computing. The partnership blends Intel's chip design and manufacturing scale with NVIDIA's AI and GPU expertise, expanding opportunities across cloud infrastructure and PCs. For investors, the move highlights NVIDIA's push to diversify beyond GPUs while reinforcing its position at the center of AI trends, offering potential long-term growth despite execution risks.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.