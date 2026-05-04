Stock Market Today, May 4: Intel Pulls Back After Rally as AI PC Push Tests New Client Leadership

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), designs and manufactures microprocessors and related technologies, closed Monday at $95.78, down 3.84%. The stock pulled back during the regular session after a powerful 2026 rally to new highs, while investors are watching how recent AI wins, Tesla and Google deals, and leadership changes will sustain growth in the upcoming quarters.

The company’s trading volume reached 118 million shares, which is nearly 11% above compared with its three-month average of 105.5 million shares. Intel went public in 1980 and has grown 29324% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.40% to 7,200.75, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) eased 0.19% to 25,067.80. Among semiconductors, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) closed at $341.54 (-5.27%) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) finished at $198.48 (+0.02%), underscoring mixed sentiment across AI-focused chipmakers.

What this means for investors

Intel shares declined following a sharp rally that drove the stock up approximately 166% this year and more than doubled in April. The rally was driven by a stronger-than-expected first quarter, with investors valuing Intel’s cost reductions, recovery in client computing, and early progress in AI PCs and foundry initiatives.

Intel also announced leadership changes, naming former Qualcomm executive Alex Katouzian to lead Client Computing and Physical AI and appointing Pushkar Ranade as permanent chief technology officer. The changes keep the focus on CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s efforts to sharpen Intel’s product roadmap beyond traditional PCs. In the upcoming quarters, investors will be watching if the strong first quarter leads to lasting demand for AI PCs and more stable data center CPU revenue, which would give the rally a firmer operating base beyond the initial post-earnings repricing.

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Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.