Shares in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), a leading memory and storage chip manufacturer, closed Monday at $321.80, down 9.88%. Investors shifted focus from record artificial intelligence (AI)-driven results to concerns that TurboQuant AI, recently released by Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, could curb memory demand.

Trading volume reached 72.4 million shares, coming in almost 100% above its three-month average of 36.3 million shares. Micron Technology IPO'd in 1984 and has grown 22,682% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.39% to 6,344, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 0.73% to finish at 20,795. Among semiconductor memory manufacturing peers, Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) fell 7.04% to close at $572.50, and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) dropped 8.60% to end at $251.67 as investors reassessed AI-related memory demand spending.

What this means for investors

Micron stock has tumbled this week as investors reset sky-high expectations for the memory chip giant. Chief among the pressures is Google’s TurboQuant algorithm, which promises to compress memory requirements by as much as six times.

Soaring memory demand was a key driver behind Micron’s surge of over 250% in the past year. The company issued blockbuster earnings earlier this month, but the stock has trended downward since as investors question the sustainability of its growth and $25 billion-plus capital spending plan.

For investors, the full impact of Google’s new algorithm is not yet clear. There’s a possibility that more efficient memory models could drive increased demand. It is important to focus on the stock’s long-term potential rather than headline-driven shocks.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Micron Technology, and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.