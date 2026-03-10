Stock Market Today, March 10: Nokia Dips as Jefferies Opens Large Position

Nokia (NYSE:NOK), which provides worldwide telecoms solutions, closed Tuesday at $7.80, down 1.14%. The drop comes after several months of growth and could reflect wider concerns about translating AI investments into revenue growth.

Trading volume reached 60.8 million shares, about 67% above its three-month average of 36.5 million shares. Nokia IPO'd in 1994 and has grown 505% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.21% to 6,781, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) inched up 0.01% to finish at 22,697. Within telecommunications equipment, industry peers showed a mixed tone as Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) closed down 0.35% at $11.30 and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) finished up 1.96%at $77.70.

What this means for investors

Nokia stock slipped this week, but it is still up 19.82% year-to-date. There were no obvious triggers for today’s dip, which could be due to profit taking or wider AI jitters. In February, the company announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services that would allow agentic AI to respond to real-world situations.

Today saw two bullish signals. Jefferies Financial Group opened a 955,400-share position in Nokia in Q3, worth around $4.6 million. This, along with other institutional purchases, signals rising engagement. There was also a jump in the number of Nokia call options, with almost 70% more than there’d be in a typical day.

The Finnish telecom company is due to report earnings at the end of April. Investors will be watching for progress on 6G networks, AI monetization, and agentic AI.

Emma Newbery has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Cisco Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.