

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped 8.24% to close at $2.56 on Tuesday, with the sharp decline attributed to renewed investor concerns over the electric vehicle (EV) maker's recently filed 1-for-10 reverse stock split proposal. The decline appears sentiment-driven, reflecting lingering skepticism over Lucid's capital structure and long-term path to profitability.

Lucid's decline stood out against broader market weakness, as the S&P 500 fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4%. The stock also led EV peers lower, with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) declining 1.4% to $321.20 and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) falling 5.2% to $13.06. The outsized decline underscores increased scrutiny on smaller-cap, pre-profit EV manufacturers amid challenging market conditions for the sector.

Trading volume of 118 million shares came in below both the 65-day average of 148 million shares. Trading at $2.56, Lucid sits 42% below its 52-week high of $4.43. The decline highlights continued pressure on the premium EV maker's valuation amid ongoing concerns about the proposed reverse stock split and dilution fears.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $633,452!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,083,392!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.