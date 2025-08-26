Stock Market Today: Lucid Group Ends Higher Amid Light Volume

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) closed at $2.11 on Monday, gaining $0.03 or 1.4%. Trading volume reached 85.9 million shares, below its three-month average of 138.7 million. The company's market cap stood at $6.33 billion, with the stock trading between $2.08 and $2.19 during the session. Over the past year, shares have ranged from $1.93 to $4.40.

Broad market strength supported the move. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 26.62 points, or 0.4%, to 6,465.94, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 94.98 points, or 0.4%, to 21,544.27.

Among its peers, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) finished at $13.21, up $0.10 or 0.8%, while Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) advanced to $351.67, up $5.07 or 1.5%.

The stock's modest rebound follows Lucid's 1-for-10 reverse stock split earlier this month, aimed at maintaining Nasdaq listing compliance. However, the company continues to contend with weaker-than-expected EV deliveries and uncertainty in leadership after its CEO stepped down in February. Investors will be watching for progress on production and the appointment of a permanent chief executive as potential catalysts ahead.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.