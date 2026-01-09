Markets
RKT

Stock Market Today, Jan. 9: Rocket Companies Surges After Trump Floats $200 Billion Mortgage Bond Purchase Plan

January 09, 2026 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by Jeff Santoro for The Motley Fool->

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), a mortgage and real estate-focused fintech platform, closed Friday’s session at $23.29, up 9.65%. Rocket Companies IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 8% since going public. Trading volume reached 69.9 million shares, about 111% above its three-month average of 33.4 million shares.

Friday’s trading saw housing-sensitive names react to President Donald Trump’s floated $200 billion mortgage-bond purchase plan, and investors are watching how lower borrowing costs could affect mortgage originations.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.65% to 6,966, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.81% to close at 23,671. Within mortgage finance industry peers, PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) climbed 6.41% and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) edged up 0.66%, reflecting broader optimism around potential policy support for housing credit.

What this means for investors

Rocket Companies hit a new 52-week high following President Trump's proposed mortgage-bond purchase, meant to combat high home prices. Investors piling into the stock is an indication that the move could loosen the tight housing market and potentially lead to lower mortgage rates. Today's stock movement was also impacted by , with call contracts seeing volume 53% above normal.

Earlier this week, both Barclays set a $22 price target with an equal weight rating and Jefferies reiterated its buy rating at a $25 target. These are data points to explain some of the price movements, but aren't necessarily meant to be actionable for individual investors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 969%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2026.

Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RKT
PFSI
LOAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.