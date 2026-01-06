Stock Market Today, Jan. 6: Micron Technology Surges on AI Memory Demand

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), a leading memory and storage solutions producer, closed Tuesday at $343.43. It rose 10.02% in today's session and 16.67% in the past five days. Trading volume reached 47.9 million shares, coming in about 84% above its three-month average of 26.0 million shares.

Tuesday’s move comes as enthusiasm continues to grow around an AI-driven memory demand. Micron has already sold out its advanced chips for 2026. Micron Technology IPO'd in 1984 and has grown 24,213% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 0.62% to finish at 6,945, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.65% to close at 23,547. Within memory chip suppliers, shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) spiked 27.56%, underscoring how AI server and high-bandwidth memory demand is lifting the sector.

What this means for investors

Micron continued to push upwards this week, driven by the impact of analyst price hikes and positive sentiment toward memory chip companies, as they are crucial for AI data centers. Today's gains come as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang told attendees at the CES tech conference in Las Vegas that the memory storage market was underserved.

Last week, Bernstein increased its Micron price target from $270 to $330, citing rising dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) prices and booming AI data center demand. Last month, KeyBanc analysts increased their price target from $215 to $325, due to what they labeled a "super cycle" in memory.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 6, 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.