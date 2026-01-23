Markets
Stock Market Today, Jan. 23: Intel Plunges After Weak Outlook Highlights Supply Constraints and Foundry Losses

January 23, 2026 — 05:36 pm EST

Written by Josh Kohn-Lindquist for The Motley Fool->

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which designs and manufactures computer components like CPUs and related products, closed at $45.07, down 17.03% for Friday’s session. The stock moved lower after Q4 2025 earnings, with a weaker-than-expected Q1 2026 outlook highlighting supply constraints and foundry losses. Investors are watching to see whether Intel can execute on its turnaround plans and meet AI data center demand.
Trading volume reached 290 million shares, about 189% above its three-month average of 100.3 million. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 13,746% since then.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 finished Friday up 0.03% at 6,915, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.28% to close at 23,501. Among semiconductor stocks, industry rivals Advanced Micro Devices closed at $259.68 (+2.35%), and Nvidia finished at $187.68 (+1.54%).

What this means for investors

Intel reported Q4 earnings that beat Wall Street’s expectations, particularly with its data center and AI segment generating revenue of $4.7 billion, versus analysts’ expectations of $4.4 billion. However, management guided for $12.2 billion in sales at the midpoint in Q1 of 2026 — below expectations of $12.6 billion — prompting today’s sell-off.

CFO David Zisner explained that this soft guidance stems from a supply constraint, which should bottom out in Q1 and rebound in Q2. Overall, Intel is headed in the right direction, in my opinion. However, after its share price doubled over the last year, the stock was held to a higher standard by the market and came up short of those expectations.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool
