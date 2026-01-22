Stock Market Today, Jan. 22: Netflix Drops as Guidance Tempers Strong Q4 Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), global streaming TV and film provider, closed Thursday at $83.54, down 2.13%. The stock moved lower as investors continued reacting to a Q4 2025 earnings beat overshadowed by cautious 2026 guidance and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) deal uncertainty, and they are watching subscriber growth, margins, and capital-allocation risks next.

Trading volume reached 67 million shares, coming in about 46% above compared with its three-month average of 46 million shares. Netflix IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 69,670% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.55% to finish Thursday at 6,913, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 0.91% to close at 23,436. Within media and entertainment, peers were mixed, as Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) closed at $113.21 (+0.09%) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) finished at $29.23 (+1.18%).

What this means for investors

Today’s increase in trading volume continues a streak of movement for Netflix stock after it reported its Q4 and FY 2025 earnings on Tuesday. The results were strong, with revenue increasing 18% year over year and more than 325 million paid subscribers.

However, a lot remains uncertain about the future of the business. The company issued cautious 2026 guidance and there remains the question of the proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. With Netflix increasing its offer recently, there are now questions about the amount of debt the company would be taking on and the impact that will have on future cash flows.

Jeff Santoro has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.