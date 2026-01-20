Stock Market Today, Jan. 20: Intel Rises on Analyst Upgrades Highlighting AI Server CPU Growth

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), a designer and manufacturer of microprocessors and related semiconductor products, closed Tuesday at $48.56, up 3.41%. Shares moved higher after multiple brokerages upgraded the stock ahead of fourth-quarter earnings. Investors are also watching upcoming results and guidance for confirmation of improving AI-driven server central processing unit (CPU) demand.



Trading volume reached 145.1 million shares, coming in about 56% above compared with its three-month average of 93 million shares. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 14,818% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 2.06% to 6,797, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 2.39% to finish at 22,954. Among semiconductors, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) closed at $231.92 (+0.04%), while Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) closed at $178.07, down 4.38%, underscoring mixed sentiment across chipmakers.

What this means for investors

Analyst upgrades drove Intel shares higher today, bucking the overall market trend. The semiconductor stock was one of the rare exceptions to today’s “risk off” trade spurred by new tariff threats from President Trump over the weekend.

Several analysts highlighted expected AI-driven CPU growth rates of up to 40% this year. That gave Intel shares momentum as the company’s earnings report approaches later this week.

Options markets are anticipating an approximately 8.8% move in response to Intel’s Q4 report, highlighting traders’ views that earnings and updates on its foundry strategy are pivotal turning points in the company's turnaround story.

