Stock Market Today, Jan. 16: Super Micro Computer Jumps on AI Server Demand After Taiwan Semiconductor Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), which designs and sells high-performance server and storage solutions, closed Friday at $32.66, up 11.01%. The stock advanced as part of a broad chip-stock rally linked to increased AI-driven sentiment following strong results from Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), and investors are watching whether renewed AI server demand can sustain this rebound from recent lows.

Trading volume reached 77.8 million shares, coming in about 182% above compared with its three-month average of 27.6 million shares. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 3,628% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.07% to 6,939, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) edged down 0.06% to 23,515. Among computer hardware peers, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) closed at $120.53 (+0.73%) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) finished at $21.44 (-2.32%), reflecting mixed reactions to shifting data center and memory-cost expectations.

What this means for investors

Super Micro shares have plunged almost 40% over the past three months. Investor concerns included dropping margins as well as a potential slowdown in AI infrastructure spending.

Fears of the latter seem to have fizzled, most recently due to Taiwan Semiconductor's comment with its earnings report that it will spend much more this year on capital expenditures than it did in 2025. That gave the chip and AI trade momentum, as investors see that fact as evidence that the company sees a long runway for continued AI growth.

That provided tailwinds for Super Micro and other AI-related names today.

Howard Smith has positions in Dell Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.