Stock Market Today, Jan. 16: Super Micro Computer Jumps on AI Server Demand After Taiwan Semiconductor Results

January 16, 2026 — 05:35 pm EST

Written by Howard Smith for The Motley Fool->

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), which designs and sells high-performance server and storage solutions, closed Friday at $32.66, up 11.01%. The stock advanced as part of a broad chip-stock rally linked to increased AI-driven sentiment following strong results from Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), and investors are watching whether renewed AI server demand can sustain this rebound from recent lows.
Trading volume reached 77.8 million shares, coming in about 182% above compared with its three-month average of 27.6 million shares. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 3,628% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.07% to 6,939, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) edged down 0.06% to 23,515. Among computer hardware peers, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) closed at $120.53 (+0.73%) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) finished at $21.44 (-2.32%), reflecting mixed reactions to shifting data center and memory-cost expectations.

What this means for investors

Super Micro shares have plunged almost 40% over the past three months. Investor concerns included dropping margins as well as a potential slowdown in AI infrastructure spending.

Fears of the latter seem to have fizzled, most recently due to Taiwan Semiconductor's comment with its earnings report that it will spend much more this year on capital expenditures than it did in 2025. That gave the chip and AI trade momentum, as investors see that fact as evidence that the company sees a long runway for continued AI growth.

That provided tailwinds for Super Micro and other AI-related names today.

Howard Smith has positions in Dell Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
