Stock Market Today, Jan. 13: Super Micro Computer Drops on Analyst Downgrade and Margin Worries

January 13, 2026 — 05:49 pm EST

Written by Howard Smith for The Motley Fool->

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), AI-focused server and storage provider, closed Tuesday's session at $28.6, down 5.05% as investors reacted to fresh analyst downgrades and margin concerns. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 3,165% since going public. Trading volume reached 51.4 million shares, about 95% above its three-month average of 26.4 million shares.

Tuesday's catalysts centered on a new "sell" rating and margin-downside worries for Super Micro, and investors are watching how AI server demand can offset profit pressure.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.20% to 6,963, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) eased 0.10% to 23,710. Among computer hardware industry peers, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) rose 0.88% and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) fell 0.66%, as investors weigh AI infrastructure growth against rising component costs and potential margin headwinds.

What this means for investors

Super Micro seems to have corrected accounting issues that dogged the stock throughout 2024, but now the underlying business is pressuring shares. Word that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recommended investors sell the stock and assigned a price target of just $26 pressured shares today.

Analyst Katherine Murphy cited eroding margins as competition increases, even while AI infrastructure growth continues to surge. Super Micro looks to be locking in AI server agreements to increase sales volume at the expense of profitability.

Investors will have to monitor the company's financials as results from large deals with Fujitsu (OTC:FJTSY) and Saudi Arabia's DataVolt show up in the numbers. Today, investors were mostly negative, keying off the Goldman analyst's take.

Howard Smith has positions in Dell Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

