Stock Market Today, Jan. 13: Nvidia Rises on H200 Export Developments

AI giant, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), closed Tuesday’s session at $185.81, up 0.47%. Trading volume reached 158.40 million shares, coming in 16.51% below its three-month average of 184.56 million shares.

Tuesday’s trading reflected mixed developments for its H200 chips. Reuters reported that the U.S. government authorized it to export H200 chips to China. Meanwhile, the Chinese government said it would only allow certain companies to purchase Nvidia's second most powerful AI chips. Nvidia IPO'd in 1999 and has grown 454,608% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.19% to 6,963.74, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) eased 0.10% to finish at 23,709.87. Within Semiconductors, industry rivals Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) gained 6.39% to $220.97 and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) rose 7.33% to $47.29.

What this means for investors

Nvidia posted modest gains today against a backdrop of wider stock market losses. Its H200 chips continue to capture investor attention, though the Chinese government's cautious approach has stoked fears about the durability of demand.

Nonetheless, both Washington and Beijing appear to have given the green light to at least some H200 shipments. Nvidia will have to put the chips through U.S. third party testing before any exports can happen. Chinese officials will only allow select local companies to use the chips.

While some analysts continue to question the sustainability of the AI rally, Nvidia continues to innovate. At the recent CES tech conference, it launched its Vera Rubin next-generation AI data center architecture. The supercomputer promises more bandwidth and processing power.

Emma Newbery has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.