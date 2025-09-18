Stock Market Today: Intel Surges on Nvidia Stake and Chip Partnership

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) skyrocketed 22.8% today to close at $30.57, driven by a major investment and partnership announcement. Trading volume topped 520 million shares, more than five times its three-month average of about 97 million on the news. The stock also reached its 52-week high of $32.38 intraday.

The broader market also advanced. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 0.48% to 6,631.96, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 0.94% to 22,470.72.

Among peers, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed at $176.24, up 3.49% on the day and likely lifted by news of its $5 billion stake in Intel. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) finished at $157.92, down 0.78%.

The jump followed Nvidia's declaration that it will invest in Intel and collaborate on custom PC and data center chips. The deal combines Nvidia's GPU strength with Intel's CPU base, aiming to boost U.S. semiconductor capacity and meet accelerating AI demand.

While the partnership marks one of Intel's biggest positive developments in years, challenges remain. Execution, regulatory approvals, and Intel's ability to regain ground in AI and foundry will determine how much long-term value this move delivers.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $662,520!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,043,346!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.