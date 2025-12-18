Markets
Stock Market Today, Dec. 18: Trump Media Surges on All Stock Merger With TAE Technologies

December 18, 2025 — 05:52 pm EST

Written by Josh Kohn-Lindquist for The Motley Fool

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT), which operates Truth Social, a social media platform for free speech, closed at $14.86, climbing 42% during Thursday’s session. Trading volume reached 99.5 million shares, which is approximately 1,265% above its three-month average of 7.3 million shares.

How the markets moved today

Thursday’s trading is centered on Trump Media’s surprise all-stock merger with TAE Technologies, and investors are watching how the pivot toward fusion energy and AI power demand reshapes the business. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.79% to finish at 6,774.24, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC)gained 1.38% to close at 23,006.36.

What this means for investors

Trump Media & Technology Group's merger with nuclear fusion energy company TAE Technologies came out of right field today, but has the market optimistic. In a deal valued at $6 billion, Trump Media will provide $200 million in cash upfront and an additional $100 million at a later date to TAE as the latter advances toward its goal of delivering fusion-generated electricity by 2031.

However, even after today's pop, DJT stock is still down 58% over the last year and remains a high-risk, high-reward investment, at best. That said, TAE has built and operated five nuclear reactors, so its patented technology is much more than just a pipe dream. Already securing $1.2 billion in funding from the likes of Alphabet and Goldman Sachs, it's fair to say that TAE merging with DJT makes the new stock interesting to watch, provided the deal passes the regulatory process.

The Motley Fool
