Stock Market Today, Dec. 15: Tesla Shares Surge on Optimism Around Autonomy and AI Roadmap

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed Monday’s session at $475.31, up 3.56%. Trading volume reached 113.6 million shares, nearly 30% above its three-month average of 86.7 million shares.

Monday’s move followed enthusiasm around Tesla’s autonomy and AI roadmap, reinforced by robotaxi updates and bullish analyst commentary that are keeping investors focused on longer-term software and robotics potential. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.16% to 6,816, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 0.59% to 23,057. Within automotive manufacturing, industry peers Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) delivered a mixed session as investors weighed Ford’s hybrid pivot and broader competitive threats from Chinese automakers.

Tesla shares set a fresh all-time high with optimism around its vehicle autonomy and AI strategy. Tesla stock last reached this level about one year ago. Yesterday, CEO Elon Musk posted on social media highlighting fully driverless and passenger-free robotaxi testing in Austin.

A note from Wedbush also gave investors a bullish take. The firm reiterated a $600 price target and outlined a potential $2 trillion market value by 2026, underscoring how some analysts are framing Tesla’s next chapter around AI and robotics. Analyst Dan Ives believes 2026 will be a "monster year" for the company.

For now, though, Tesla's auto sales are lagging. November U.S. vehicle sales fell 23% to 39,800 vehicles. Notably, though, it gained market share as overall EV sales plunged 41% year over year. Tesla's market share for fully-electric EVs could grow further.

