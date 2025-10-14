Stock Market Today: Bitfarms Extends Rally on Financing Shift and Leadership Update

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) gained 9.28% to close at $5.89, marking another strong session for the crypto miner. Trading volume surged to 206.8 million shares, more than three times its three-month average of 60.3 million. Shares traded between $4.69 and $6.20, setting a new 52-week high. Shares have surged 618.29% over the past six months.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 0.16% to 6,644.31, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) dropped 0.76% to 22,521.70. Markets declined amid renewed U.S.–China trade tensions.

Among crypto-mining peers, Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) gained 1.70% to $49.94, and MARA Holdings Inc(NASDAQ: MARA) advanced 9.88% to $22.24.

Bitfarms announced today that it appointed Jonathan Mir as its chief financial officer, effective October 27, 2025. Mir brings more than 25 years of capital-markets experience in energy infrastructure. Current CFO Jeff Lucas will retire and remain with the company as a strategic financial advisor and consultant through the first quarter of 2026. The update follows last Friday's news that Bitfarms converted its Macquarie debt facility into a $300 million project financing arrangement to support U.S. expansion. Together, the announcements strengthened investor confidence in Bitfarms' leadership and long-term growth strategy.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.