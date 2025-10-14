Markets
BBAI

Stock Market Today: BigBear.ai Edges Higher on New Defense Partnership

October 14, 2025 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Daily Stock News for The Motley Fool->

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) gained 1.14% to close at $8.91. Trading volume reached 172.3 million shares, almost two times its three-month average of 94.5 million.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.16% to 6,644.31, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 0.76% to 22,521.70 as investors digested renewed U.S.–China trade tensions.

Peers were mixed across the AI sector. C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) declined 1.96% to $18.99, while Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) rose 1.43% to $179.74.

BigBear.ai's gains followed its October 13 announcement of a partnership with Tsecond to deliver AI-enabled edge infrastructure for national security applications. The collaboration combines BigBear.ai's ConductorOS orchestration platform with Tsecond's BRYCK hardware, allowing U.S. defense teams to process data and deploy AI models in real time--even in disconnected or high-pressure environments. The partnership reinforced investor confidence in BigBear.ai's positioning within mission-ready AI and government technology markets.

Market data sourced from Google Finance and Yahoo! Finance on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in BigBear.ai right now?

Before you buy stock in BigBear.ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BigBear.ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,412!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,154,376!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,075% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BBAI
PLTR
AI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.