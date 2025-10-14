Stock Market Today: BigBear.ai Edges Higher on New Defense Partnership

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) gained 1.14% to close at $8.91. Trading volume reached 172.3 million shares, almost two times its three-month average of 94.5 million.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.16% to 6,644.31, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 0.76% to 22,521.70 as investors digested renewed U.S.–China trade tensions.

Peers were mixed across the AI sector. C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) declined 1.96% to $18.99, while Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) rose 1.43% to $179.74.

BigBear.ai's gains followed its October 13 announcement of a partnership with Tsecond to deliver AI-enabled edge infrastructure for national security applications. The collaboration combines BigBear.ai's ConductorOS orchestration platform with Tsecond's BRYCK hardware, allowing U.S. defense teams to process data and deploy AI models in real time--even in disconnected or high-pressure environments. The partnership reinforced investor confidence in BigBear.ai's positioning within mission-ready AI and government technology markets.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.