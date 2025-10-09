Stock Market Today: BigBear.ai Continues to Rise on Defense Partnerships

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) rose 2.88% to close at $7.49. Trading volume reached 152.6 million shares, about one and two-thirds its three-month average of 91.3 million.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.28% to 6,735.11, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) also edged lower as investors rotated toward smaller growth and defense-tech names.

Peers in the AI sector were mixed. Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) gained 1.04% to $185.47, while C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) declined 1.10% to $18.92.

BigBear.ai's shares continued to build momentum following a series of September partnership announcements, capped by a collaboration with SMX to enhance maritime domain awareness for U.S. and allied defense agencies. The expanding list of joint initiatives has helped offset concerns from August's earnings miss and reinforced investor confidence in the company's long-term positioning within government and defense AI programs.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.