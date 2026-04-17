Stock Market Today, April 17: Tesla Rises Again to Break Losing Streak

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed Friday at $400.62, up 3.01%. The stock moved higher during Friday’s session as reports linked renewed EV enthusiasm to high oil prices and company-specific AI and robotaxi developments. Shareholders are relieved to see an eight-week losing streak end, and are now watching for the next quarterly update on April 22.

Trading volume reached 88.9 million shares, coming in about 41% above its three-month average of 62.9 million shares. Tesla IPO'd in 2010 and has grown 25,096% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 1.20% to finish Friday at 7,126 — its first close over 7,100. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 1.52% to close at 24,468. Among automobiles names, General Motors (NYSE:GM) closed at $81.30 (+4.16%) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) finished at $12.88 (+3.50%), reinforcing strength across major auto makers.

What this means for investors

Rising oil prices tied to the war in Iran have improved the relative of appeal of electric vehicles (EVs). Yet Tesla shares have been on an eight-week losing streak before investors boosted shares again today leading into the company’s earnings report next week.

Investors will closely monitor that April 22 report for signs of progress in the company’s robotaxi program as well as its AI chip production.

Tesla’s Q1 production and delivery update earlier this month showed over 358,000 units delivered, with 8.8 GWh of energy storage deployed. Those figures disappointed investors, though, so more color on Tesla’s robotaxi rollout will be what’s needed to improve sentiment.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $514,493 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $50,156 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $581,304!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 17, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.