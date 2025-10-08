Stock Market Today: AMD Soars on OpenAI Partnership

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) closed at $235.56, up 11.37%. Trading volume reached 154 million shares, roughly 3 times its three-month average of 58 million. The stock hit a new 52-week high intraday at $235.87.

U.S. markets advanced. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained 0.58% to 6,753.72, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose 1.12% to 23,043.38, lifted by renewed enthusiasm in artificial intelligence and semiconductor names.

Among chip and AI peers, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2.20% to $189.11, and Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) climbed 2.70% to $345.50.

AMD's surge followed an October 6 announcement of a strategic partnership with OpenAI to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD GPUs, with an initial 1 GW phase set for the second half of 2026. As part of the deal, OpenAI received a warrant to purchase up to 160 million AMD shares if key performance milestones are met. Additional collaboration news with IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Zyphra, along with reports of potential foundry talks with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), further fueled optimism around AMD's growing AI ecosystem. Analysts responded positively, with Jefferies upgrading the stock to Buy and raising its price target.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.