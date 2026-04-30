Stock Market Strength Reflects Earnings Power

The outlook for corporate earnings has received a material boost from the very strong quarterly results in the ongoing Q1 earnings season. We should keep in mind, however, that the earnings picture was fairly strong coming into this reporting cycle already.

We believe that it is this broad-based and steadily improving earnings outlook that is helping the market discount the drag from geopolitical headwinds.

Including all of this morning's results, we now have Q1 results from 288 S&P 500 members or 57.6% of the indexes total membership. Total earnings for these companies are up +24.4% from the same period last year on +11.2% higher revenues, with 77.4% beating EPS estimates and 77.8% beating revenue estimates.

This is a materially showing from these 288 index members relative to what we have been seeing from this group in other recent periods. The outperforming is particularly notable in terms of earnings and revenue growth and the revenue beats percentage.

The Magnificent 7 companies have been in the spotlight at present following quarterly results from four of the group's members - Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, Meta META, & Microsoft MSFT. All of these Tech leaders came out with strong results, but the numbers from Google's parent Alphabet are truly impressive, outshining its mega- cap Tech peers that are also its competitors in the fast-emerging AI world.

The Alphabet report shows all-around strength in the company's businesses, but the momentum in Google's cloud computing unit has been very impressive. Amazon's results were also very strong, with continued momentum in its Amazon Web Services business unit.

The Q1 quarterly results from these Mag 7 members reconfirm these companies' leadership status. This leadership reflects not only the enormous sums that these companies are deploying to build data centers and other AI infrastructure, but also their enormous earnings power.

For a complete read on the Q1 earnings season and evolving expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report here >>>>> A Strong & Steadily Improving Earnings Picture

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.