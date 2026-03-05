Stock Market News for Mar 5, 2026

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Wednesday, driven by tech and discretionary stocks. Investor sentiment was optimistic on hopes of de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict after reports suggested that Iran had signaled openness to talks. The Fed also delivered some good news in a report that said the U.S. economy remained solid. All three benchmark indexes ended in the green.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.5%, or 238.14 points, to close at 48,739.41. Seventeen components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory, while 13 ended in the negative.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 290.79 points, or 1.3%, to close at 22,807.48.

The S&P 500 gained 52.87 points, or 0.8%, to close at 6,869.5. Eight of the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the green. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY), the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) advanced 2.2%, 1.3%, 0.6% respectively, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declined 0.7%.

The fear gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decreased 10.3% to 21.15.

U.S. Economy Shows Modest Growth, Fed Says

U.S. economic activity increased slightly in recent weeks, while prices continued to rise and employment levels remained generally stable, the Fed said in its latest Beige Book report released Wednesday. The report indicated steady demand across several regions despite persistent inflation pressures. Labor market conditions showed little change, with hiring continuing at a moderate pace. Businesses across districts also expressed cautious optimism about the economic outlook in the coming months, reflecting resilient consumer spending and stable business activity.

Hopes of U.S.-Iran De-Escalation Lift Investor Confidence

Wall Street benchmarks made strong gains on Wednesday as technology and consumer discretionary stocks led a broad rally, with investors growing optimistic about easing geopolitical tensions. Sentiment improved after reports indicated that Iranian officials had signaled openness to indirect discussions with the United States through intermediaries, raising hopes for a potential path toward de-escalating the conflict.

The development followed days of heightened tensions after U.S. and Israeli military strikes targeted Iranian-linked sites, sparking fears of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East. While neither Washington nor Tehran has formally confirmed negotiations, the possibility of diplomatic engagement helped calm market concerns about prolonged instability and disruptions to global energy supplies. The prospect of talks encouraged investors to rotate back into growth-oriented sectors, driving a strong rebound across major U.S. equities and lifting overall market sentiment.

Consequently, shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN jumped 5.8% and 3.9%, respectively. Both currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Economic Data

Per the Institute for Supply Management, the ISM Services Index for February came in at 56.1, rising significantly from the unrevised January figure of 53.8. This is the highest level for the services benchmark in more than three and a half years.

Per a government report, for the week ending Feb. 27, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 3.5 million barrels from the previous week. The previous week’s number remained unrevised at 16 million barrels.

