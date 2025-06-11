Stock Market News for Jun 11, 2025

U.S. stock markets closed higher on Tuesday as market participants awaited U.S.-China trade deals. A couple of major AI related news also boosted investors sentiment in risky assets like equities. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) advanced 0.3% or 105.11 points to close at 42,866.87. Notably, 21 components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory and 9 finished in negative zone. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at 19,714.99, rising 0.6% or 123.75 points due to strong performance of technology bigwigs.

The S&P 500 increased 0.6% to finish at 6,038.81. Wall Street’s most observed benchmark is currently less than 2% away from its all-time high. 10 out of 11 broad sectors of the broad-market index ended in positive territory while one in negative zone.

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY), the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC), the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) climbed 1.2%, 1.3%, 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 1.2% to 16.95. A total of 18.5 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, higher than the last 20-session average of 17.9 billion. The S&P 500 recorded 12 new 52-week highs and 2 new 52-week lows. The Nasdaq registered 75 new 52-week highs and 45 new 52-week lows.

Investors Hope U.S-China Trade Deals

The trade and tariff related negotiations between the United States and China reinitiated in London on last Monday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and two other top level Trump administration officials has been negotiating with their Chinese counterparts in order to negotiate tariffs and trade related disputes between the two largest trading partners of the world.

Aside from Bessent, other two U.S. delegators will be Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will hold the first round of trade and economic talks with the U.S. Talks will continue on Tuesday.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Monday that the U.S. was seeking confirmation that China would restore critical mineral exports. Beijing protested against the U.S. Commerce Department’s warnings to U.S. chipset manufacturers against using Chinese semiconductors.

On Tuesday, Lutnick said, “I think the talks are going really, really well. We’re very much spending time and effort and energy - everybody’s got their head down working closely.” Lutnick further said that talks may continue Wednesday morning if required.

On May 12, the United States and China have decided to for a 90-day pause of tariff implementations. The two countries agreed in a discussion in Switzerland to reach a temporary agreement that “reciprocal” tariffs between both countries will be cut from 125% to 10%. United States’ 20% tariffs on Chinese imports relating to fentanyl will remain intact, meaning total tariffs on China will be 30%.

Developments on AI Front

Meta Platforms Inc. META is finalizing a deal to invest $14 billion to artificial intelligence (AI) startup Scale AI and will pursue its CEO Alexandr Wang to join META. Mark Zuckerberg is willing to utilize Wang’s reputation to successfully build business based on AI’s technical complexities.

Open AI entered a deal with Google Cloud of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL in order to meet its growing needs for computing capacity. The deal between two AI ecosystem competitors has surprised many financial experts.

Stock prices of Meta Platforms and Alphabet rose 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. Both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

